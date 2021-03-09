US To Review Unilateral Sanctions Against Venezuela, But In ‘No Rush’ To Lift – Official

“We are going to review the sanctions to make sure that they are effective because the focus of sanctions should be to increase pressure on the regime, eliminate any sort of access to corrupt capital to sustain themselves but also not [a regime] that penalizes and punishes unnecessarily the Venezuelan people and the country,” the official said during a briefing on Monday. “But again… there is no rush to lift sanctions.” By Faizan Hashmi. Full Text ->UrduPoint

Continue Reading