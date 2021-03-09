03/11/2021

enpaisZeta

Humanitarian crisis looms on Chile-Bolivia border as migrants cross on foot

3 days ago enpaiszeta

Activists are warning of a looming humanitarian crisis on the border between Chile and Bolivia as growing numbers of migrants brave the harsh terrain of the Chilean altiplano to cross the frontier on foot. Chile closed its land borders last year as a preventive measure during the Covid-19 pandemic, but authorities have reported a surge in irregular crossings, mostly caused by Venezuelan migrants fleeing economic instability and political turmoil in their home country. By Charis McGowan. Full Text -> TheGuardian

