03/12/2021

enpaisZeta

Biden gives Venezuelans in U.S. chance for Temporary Protected Status

Biden’s order allows about 300,000 Venezuelans in the U.S. to apply for Temporary Protected Status. If it is granted, recipients can remain and work in the U.S. for 18 months. The move is intended to tighten pressure on Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro, under whom the country’s once prosperous economy has crumbled, while its residents have fled or the many who remain scrounge for food and other basics. By Suzanne Gamboa. Full Text -> NBCNews

